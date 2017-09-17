Valdosta man arrested for DUI, one woman injured in accident

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta man has been arrested for driving under the influence after striking a woman on a moped.

On September 15, 2017 at approximately 1:40 p.m., a 21-year-old woman was riding a moped northbound

on Bemiss Road. Near the intersection of Heirs Road, she was stopped in traffic behind a sport utility

vehicle.

Johnny Williams, who was driving a 2004 Dodge Durango, was traveling northbound behind the

moped and struck the moped from behind, pinning the driver between the two vehicles.

The driver of the moped was rushed to a local hospital and is in stable condition at this time. The Valdosta Police Department Traffic Unit responded to the scene and investigated the accident.

Williams was determined to be at fault in the accident and was arrested for driving under the influence, open container and following too closely. He is currently being held at the Lowndes County Jail.

“It is heartbreaking that a young woman is lying in the hospital at this moment because someone chose to get

behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking. It is angering to know that people will still risk driving when

they know they could hurt themselves or someone else. The Valdosta Police Department has a no tolerance

stance on DUI. If you are found, you will go to jail,” said VPD Captain Kari Williams.