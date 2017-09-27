Valdosta City Schools Announce Make Up Days

VALDOSTA — Valdosta City Schools’ Board of Education met on Tuesday, September 26 and voted to approve three make-up days following the week-long closure associated with Hurricane Irma.

The 2017-18 academic calendar was amended to add these three student and staff days. January 5 will now be the the day that students return from winter holiday break. It was originally slated as a teacher workday but the final day of winter holiday break for students. February 16 and February 20 were also added back to the calendar. February 16 was originally the first day of Winter break for students and staff. February 20 was a teacher work day but a student holiday. February 19 will remain a student and staff holiday.

The Valdosta City Schools’ superintendent, Dr. Todd Cason and the Valdosta Board of Education agreed that it was important for the students of the district to regain these three instructional days.