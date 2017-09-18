Updated Schedule for LHS Vikings

VALDOSTA – The following is an official release from the Lowndes County Board Office regarding the updated LHS Vikings football schedule:

Because of recent storms there have been changes to the 2017 Lowndes Viking football schedule. The game against Newton was played on Friday September 15 as scheduled. The Shiloh game originally scheduled for September 8 has been moved to September 22. The Mt. Zion games originally scheduled for September 22 has been moved to October 6. Kickoff times remain at 8:00 PM

— Season Ticket Holders –

Hurricane Irma Necessitated The Following Schedule Changes

!!!THIS FRIDAY 9-22-17 IS A BLUE TICKET GAME!!!

Shiloh High School – Originally Scheduled for September 8 This Game Has Been Moved To September 22, 2017 – Use The BLUE Shiloh High School Ticket In Your Season Ticket Package. This Will Be Homecoming 2017. Again Make Sure You Keep The BLUE Ticket For This Game.

Mt. Zion High School – Originally Scheduled For September 22 This Game Has Moved to October 6, 2017 Use The PINK Mt. Zion High School Ticket In Your Season Ticket Package. This Night Will Be Senior Night and Military Appreciation Night. This Ticket Is Not Valid For Entry on September 22, 2017.

