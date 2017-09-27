U.S. Supreme Court grants stay of execution to Georgia killer

JACKSON — The United States Supreme Court granted a stay of execution Tuesday night for condemned killer Keith Tharpe.

The justices voted 6-3 to stay the execution over concerns that one of Tharpe’s jurors was racist and hence sentenced him to death because he was African-American. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch dissented.

The court will now need to decide if they want to hear another appeal. If they chose not to hear the case, the stay automatically terminates, according to reports from the Atlanta Journal Constitution.