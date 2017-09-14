Two Arrested In Undercover Operations

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department says two suspects have been arrested for drug charges in separate operations.

After receiving multiple complaints from citizens about illegal narcotics activity over the last month, on Wednesday, the VPD conducted undercover operations on North Lee St. and North Ashley Street. Both operations would result in arrests.

In the first operation, conducted on the 1400 block of North Lee Street, Valdosta police made contact with 32 year old Christopher Oliver (pictured above, right). Probable cause developed and Oliver was arrested without incident and transported to the Lowndes County Jail. Charges include:

Sale of Methamphetamine (FELONY)

Possession of Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a Park (FELONY)

Sale of Marijuana (FELONY)

Possession of Marijuana within 1000 feet of a Park (FELONY)

*Further charges are pending.

In the second undercover operation, conducted on the 700 block of North Ashley St., Valdosta police made contact with 38 year old Dane Cox (pictured above, left). When probable cause was established and police attempted to take Cox into custody, he briefly attempted to escape on foot. Cox was quickly apprehended and taken to the Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:

Sale of Cocaine (FELONY)

Use of a Communication Facility for a Drug Transaction (FELONY)

Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer (Misdemeanor)

Lieutenant Adam Bembry said, “The Valdosta Police Department is grateful for the continued participation from our citizens in assisting us in getting drug dealers off the streets. The excellent work during the undercover operations by both specialized units is also recognized.”