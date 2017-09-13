Tuesday Night’s Telethon Raised $14 Million . . . And Counting

Tuesday night’s “Hand in Hand” telethon for hurricane relief raised more than $14 million . . . and counting, since you can STILL donate.  (Call 1-800-258-6000, text GIVE to 80077, or go to HandInHand2017.com.)

The show kicked off with Stevie Wonder singing “Lean on Me” with a choir, followed by opening remarks from Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx.

Other performers included Dave MatthewsMiranda LambertGeorge StraitUsherBlake SheltonTori KellyLuis FonsiDemi Lovato, and Darius Rucker.

Celebrities including OprahCherReese WitherspoonNicole KidmanHilary Duff, and Kelly Rowland shared real-life stories of victims and heroes from the two hurricanes.

BeyoncéMatthew McConaugheyThe RockSelena GomezWill Smith, and others spoke as well.

There was also a prayer offered by clergymen from several denominations . . . and Justin Bieber.

Phones were staffed by EVERY CELEBRITY YOU CAN NAME, including Tom HanksRyan SeacrestJustin TimberlakeJulia RobertsGeorge ClooneyGwen StefaniStephen ColbertDennis Quaid . . .

Adam SandlerDavid SpadeJoe JonasKerry WashingtonSteve BuscemiBruce WillisDaniel CraigLupita Nyong’oJared LetoJason AlexanderJon StewartDavid CopperfieldTracy Morgan, and Barbra Streisand.

