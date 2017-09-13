Tuesday Night’s Telethon Raised $14 Million . . . And Counting

Tuesday night’s “Hand in Hand” telethon for hurricane relief raised more than $14 million . . . and counting, since you can STILL donate. (Call 1-800-258-6000, text GIVE to 80077, or go to HandInHand2017.com.)

The show kicked off with Stevie Wonder singing “Lean on Me” with a choir, followed by opening remarks from Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx.

Other performers included Dave Matthews, Miranda Lambert, George Strait, Usher, Blake Shelton, Tori Kelly, Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato, and Darius Rucker.

Celebrities including Oprah, Cher, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Hilary Duff, and Kelly Rowland shared real-life stories of victims and heroes from the two hurricanes.

Beyoncé, Matthew McConaughey, The Rock, Selena Gomez, Will Smith, and others spoke as well.

There was also a prayer offered by clergymen from several denominations . . . and Justin Bieber.

Phones were staffed by EVERY CELEBRITY YOU CAN NAME, including Tom Hanks, Ryan Seacrest, Justin Timberlake, Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Gwen Stefani, Stephen Colbert, Dennis Quaid . . .

Adam Sandler, David Spade, Joe Jonas, Kerry Washington, Steve Buscemi, Bruce Willis, Daniel Craig, Lupita Nyong’o, Jared Leto, Jason Alexander, Jon Stewart, David Copperfield, Tracy Morgan, and Barbra Streisand.