Toyota Provides $3 million in Relief for Hurricane Harvey

PLANO, Texas – Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) is partnering with Toyota Financial Services (TFS), The Friedkin Group, Gulf States Toyota (GST) and Toyota and Lexus dealers nationwide, to provide a combined relief effort of over $3 million to serve the people impacted by Hurricane Harvey. The group’s relief efforts include funds to organizations such as the St. Bernard Project and American Red Cross, matching contributions, in-kind donations, volunteerism, and the donation of pre-owned vehicles.

“As fellow Texans, our hearts go out to those who have lost so much and we would like to extend a helping hand to help with the recovery,” said Jim Lentz, CEO of Toyota Motor North America. “At Toyota, we have a comprehensive approach to disaster relief, working with numerous organizations to provide help where it’s needed.”

Dan Friedkin, chairman of GST, has established the Friedkin Disaster Relief Fund and has guaranteed at least $1 million in funding from the Friedkin Family. The Friedkin Group and GST will support Toyota and Lexus dealers, their associates as well as individuals across the region recovering from the hurricane. To make a donation, please go to: www.friedkinrelieffund.com .

“Many people’s lives will never be the same after Hurricane Harvey and the recovery process will require as much assistance as possible,” said Friedkin. “This community is our home, and it’s important for us to do whatever possible to ensure that our associates, dealers and anyone impacted by the storm have the support and resources to bounce back during this difficult time.”

Today, TFS and Lexus Financial Services (LFS) announced the donation of pre-owned Toyota and Lexus cars, SUVs, and trucks to organizations involved in helping move people and property in the recovery efforts.

“Access to reliable means of transportation is a critical element to any disaster relief and recovery effort,” said Mike Groff, president and CEO of Toyota Financial Services. “We hope that our donated vehicles will help meet the needs of those affected by Hurricane Harvey.”

Toyota is working in a variety of ways to reach the greatest number of people affected by the storm, summarized below:

– As a National Responder annual contributor, Toyota supports Red Cross’ ongoing disaster relief efforts across the country, including the Texas coastal region. These efforts include helping secure necessities like food, clothing, prescriptions, etc. St. Bernard Project (SBP) – Provides disaster resilience training and rebuilding in disaster communities, and are currently deploying people in South Texas. Some of the services they provide include: helping victims to negotiate Federal dollars and relief, avoid contractor fraud, and education on mold remediation. In the long-term, they will deploy volunteers and AmeriCorps to rebuild homes at a lower cost. With the implementation of the Toyota Production System, their teams build faster and more cost effectively. SBP’s goal is to help build the capacity of local agencies, non-profits and government by sharing best practices and lessons learned to speed recovery efforts. Toyota will provide an additional donation of $1 million to this project for Hurricane Harvey.

– TFS/LFS is offering a payment relief program for its customers affected by Hurricane Harvey. The program’s broad outreach includes any TFS or LFS customer in the designated disaster areas. Impacted lease and finance customers residing in the devastated areas may be eligible to take advantage of several payment options, such as extensions and lease deferred payments, redirecting billing statements, and arranging phone or on-line payments. Customers who would like to discuss their account options are encouraged to contact TFS or LFS: TFS: (800) 874-8822; email using “Mail Center” function after logging into ToyotaFinancial.com LFS: (800) 874-7050; email using “Mail Center” function after logging into LexusFinancial.com TFS/LFS Vehicle Donations – Pre-owned Toyota and Lexus vehicles will be made available to help move people and property as part of the recovery efforts.