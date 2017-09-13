Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Jax Concert Still On

JACKSONVILLE, FL – In a release from SMG Management, the Tim McGraw, Faith Hill: Soul 2 Soul concert event scheduled for this Saturday in Jacksonville will go ahead as planned.

TIM MCGRAW AND FAITH HILL CONCERT STILL ON FOR THIS SATURDAY NIGHT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., September 13, 2017 – SMG Jacksonville is pleased to announce that the Tim McGraw and Faith Hill: Soul 2 Soul concert tour stop in Jacksonville, FL will take place as planned at the Veterans Memorial Arena this Saturday night, September 16th. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. For more information on parking, prohibited items and updates on other events taking place at SMG Jacksonville managed venues, please visit www.jaxevents.com.

