The Original Mars Bar Is Coming Back

We’re in an era where nostalgia is SO strong that any defunct brand with even a shred of popularity is getting resurrected. And here’s the latest . . .

Mars is bringing the MARS BAR back to America, 15 years after it was discontinued. But they’re using the original recipe from 1932, which calls for high-end milk chocolate, nougat, and toasted almonds . . . so they’re selling them for $3-a-bar.

You can get them online through one of Mars’ subsidiaries called Ethel M. Chocolates by going to EthelM.com.

