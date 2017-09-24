The Original Mars Bar Is Coming Back

| September 24, 2017 | 0 Comments

We’re in an era where nostalgia is SO strong that any defunct brand with even a shred of popularity is getting resurrected.  And here’s the latest . . .

Mars is bringing the MARS BAR back to America, 15 years after it was discontinued.  But they’re using the original recipe from 1932, which calls for high-end milk chocolate, nougat, and toasted almonds . . . so they’re selling them for $3-a-bar.

You can get them online through one of Mars’ subsidiaries called Ethel M. Chocolates by going to EthelM.com.

(Uproxx

The Most Popular Halloween Costumes This Year Include "It", "Stranger Things", and Unicorns
Spanx For Your Arms Hit Stores on Monday
Filed in: In Other News
×

Post a Comment