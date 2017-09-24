The Most Popular Halloween Costumes This Year Include “It”, “Stranger Things”, and Unicorns

People are starting to search for ideas for their Halloween costumes, and there are already signs of what’s going to be popular this year.

A website called Lyst analyzed Pinterest searches to figure out the hottest costumes for the year . . . at least for women. Anyway, here are the top 10 . . .

1. Pennywise the Clown from “It”.

2. The “Stranger Things” characters.

3. Belle from “Beauty and the Beast”.

4. Giraffes. No, really. For whatever reason, searches for giraffe makeup and costumes are up 1,200% from this time last year.

5. Wonder Woman.

6. “Game of Thrones” characters.

7. “Baywatch” babes.

8. Hippies.

9. Unicorns.

10. Mermaids.

(Brit + Co.)