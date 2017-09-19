Terror and Fall Fun Transform Wild Adventures

“Terror in the Wild” and “Kid-O-Ween” scheduled Sept. through Oct.

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Terror in the Wild and Kid-O-Ween are bigger than ever this year at Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. with new and more terrifying scare zones at night and plenty of fun for the whole family during the day.

Terror in the Wild begins Friday, Sept. 22, and the screams continue from dusk until 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night through Oct. 28. Friday night Sept. 22 is also Bring a Friend Free Day for 2017 and 2018 Wild Adventures Season Pass Holders.

Terror in the Wild offers 10 attractions and scare zones this year, including five brand new areas: Infested, Apocalypse, Invasion, Coven and Reaper’s Garden.

Kid-O-Ween invites families with younger children to experience the sillier side of Halloween. Kid-O-Ween brings the smiles every Saturday until 6 p.m. and all day Sundays through Oct. 29.

Kid-O-Ween is a great time to visit with the whole family to enjoy the Spook-A-Rama show, Monty’s Magical Pumpkin Forest, The Boo Crawl, the kids’ costume contest and more.

Terror in the Wild and Kid-O-Ween are are included with a 2017 and 2018 Season Pass or park admission.

2018 Season Passes are on sale at the guaranteed best prices of the year now through Halloween day on Tuesday, Oct. 31. For more information, visit WildAdventures.com or call the park at 229-219-7080.

Release from Wild Adventures