Teens Charged after Robbing Drug Dealer

CHEROKEE COUNTY — Six teenagers are facing robbery charges after police in Canton report the teens attempted to rob a suspected drug dealer after luring him to a vacant home.

The teens are being charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Those charged are 19-year-old William Harris, 19-year-old Shamer Jones, 18-year-old Marissa Lemieux, 19-year-old Brittany McGuire, 18-year-old Deshaun Tiller and 18-year-old Nicole Clary.

The incident occurred late Thursday night at Jefferson Circle in Canton, north of Atlanta.

According to reports from WSB-TV, a search of the scene and a vehicle was initiated by detectives, locating a gun and a felony amount of drugs. They determined the suspects set up a meeting with the victim, a suspected dealer, at a vacant house. They then reportedly robbed him at gunpoint of his cash and drugs.

The victim reported the incident, 20-year old Shaud Pinson, who will also be charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Pinson called 911 to report the robbery.

Reports state the investigation is still ongoing.