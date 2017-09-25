Take a Trip Down the Rabbit Hole at the St. John Road Race and Halloween Carnival

VALDOSTA — Don’t be late for this very important date! October 28th, 2017 marks the 17th annual Road Race and Halloween carnival at St. John Catholic School in Valdosta. The school plans to take a trip down the rabbit hole with an Alice in Wonderland themed walk/run that begins and ends on the St John Campus located at 800 Gornto Road.

Each year, St. John School hosts what has become one of the largest fun runs in the area. The route winds its way through adjacent neighborhoods and is well supported with Race volunteers and spectators. Race route water stations will be provided as well as music and a hospitality stand. Finish line services will be provided by A Course/Line LLC of Valdosta.

5K runners and walkers in 10 age divisions are invited to arrive for registration at 7 a.m. on October 28th, with the start of the race beginning at 8 a.m. Pre-registration is encouraged and can be completed online at www.runningintheusa.com or by picking up an entry form at the school or parish office. Registration forms may also be found at the school’s website: www.stjohnschl.org.

The entry fee for the “RUNderland 5K” is $20 per person through October 14th, and $25 after. All participants registered by October 14th will receive a race t-shirt.

Those looking for something a bit shorter may enter the “Mad Hatter Mile” which begins at 9 a.m. The entry fee for the Mad Hatter Mile is $15 per person if registered by October 14th and $20 after. While all ages are encouraged to participate in the Mad Hatter Mile, awards are reserved for participants 12 years old and younger. Those who cross the Mad Hatter Mile finish line will receive a participation medal.

Awards will be presented to every first and second-place finisher in each of the age divisions, as well as the fastest male and female overall for the 5K and one-mile. The fastest male and female over 40 years of age in the 5K will also be awarded. Best costume awards will be presented to the top three children and adults.

The St. John Halloween Carnival opens at 10 a.m., after race winners are announced. The Carnival is open to everyone in the community until 2 p.m. and will be a family-friendly event with fun for all ages. There will be bounce houses, jousting, a dunking booth, barrel carts, games, a haunted house, food, raffle baskets and more. All-day armbands can be pre-ordered at the school office for $20 through October 20th ($25 after) and will be available for pick-up at the ticket booth on the day of the race/carnival.

Story provided by St. John’s School

About the Author: Staff Report