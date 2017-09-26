Suntrust Park boosts Braves Attendance 28%

ATLANTA — The Braves may have missed the playoffs again, and saw another losing season, but that didn’t prevent fans from pouring into their new stadium this season.

The Braves announced after the season’s last homestand that attendance was up more than 28% over last season. The Major League Baseball team averaged nearly 31,000 fans per game. That puts the Braves at 13th of all MLB clubs, according to a report from the SportsBusiness Journal.

The Braves drew a total of about 2.5 million fans for the season, more than 300,000 over last season’s attendance, the final year at Turner Field.

The Braves lost their final season game to the Philadelphia Phillies 2-0 on Sunday.