State Police Council votes to Revoke DeKalb Sheriff Certification

ATLANTA — DeKalb County Sheriff Jeff Mann has lost his certification to act as sheriff. This means Mann will be removed from office.

The state panel that certifies law enforcement officers voted unanimously Wednesday to revoke Mann’s certification after Mann plead guilty to charges related to a late night arrest in Atlanta weeks ago.

Mann had been arrested in Piedmont Park on May 5th for allegedly exposing himself to a police officer, then running away when the officer identified himself.

He plead guilty to obstruction charges and prohibited conduct on July 27th, and was sentenced to 80 hours of community service and a $2,000 fine. He was also banished from any public Atlanta park for 6 months.