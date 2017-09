The people at Spanx apparently won’t be happy until you’ve jammed every part of your body into one of their products like some kind of human sausage.

Because now, they’re moving on from your torso, your waist, and your legs . . . to your arms. Spanx’s new “Arm Tights” go on sale Monday, and obviously, they’re designed to squeeze and flatten your arms when you wear them under something long sleeved.

They’ll run you $30 to $34 if you want ’em.

(Business Insider)