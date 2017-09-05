South Georgia Red Cross deploys volunteers to Harvey relief, looking to raise more donations

VALDOSTA – The American Red Cross continues to aid thousands of displaced families by Hurricane Harvey.

The local South Georgia chapter says the state has already deployed 84 volunteers to Texas and Louisiana. Three of them came from the local chapter in Valdosta.

The chapter says they’re working with the community to raise more money for disaster relief.

A new donation box has been placed inside the Valdosta Mall.

“It makes all the difference in the world because just a little bit can really help those people, so I think it’s awesome that they do this,” says Deondra Johnson, a local donor.

The Red Cross estimates as many as 40,000 homes were destroyed around Houston alone.

They say Hurricane Irma is active and moving quickly, so they’re planning for whatever may come next.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)