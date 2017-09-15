Software Firm blames Equifax for Security Breach

ATLANTA — The software firm responsible for securing data for Equifax blames the client for the security breach that has exposed over 143 million Americans to potential fraud.

Apache Struts Software Foundation was quoted Thursday in the Atlanta Business Chronicle that hackers took advantage of a lack of Equifax updating their security software as the reason for the breach.

“The Equifax data compromise was due to their (Equifax) failure to install the security updates provided in a timely manner”, in a quote from Apache CEO Rick Smith.

On Wednesday, Equifax reported that criminals had exploited a website application from Apache. In response, Apache noted later that day the the issue had been patched as far back as March.

The massive breach, which has already brought attorneys to file a class action lawsuit, including former Georgia Governor Roy Barnes, exposed over half of the nation’s population to exposed Social Security numbers, birth dates, driver’s license numbers, and addresses to hackers.

Georgia-based Equifax is facing pressure on many fronts as a result of the breach. The firm began charging fees for individuals to freeze their credit, a decision that was later reversed. It was also reported in the Atlanta Business Chronicle article that 3 top Equifax executives sold off almost $1.8 million of company stock immediately after the breach was discovered, and before it was publicly reported. That has brought scrutiny from Congress, with some senators calling for insider trading charges to be filed against the executives.