SGMC Announces addition of Dr. Kyle Adams to Lanier Campus

VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center campuses and affiliates welcome Kyle Adams, MD, to its Lanier Campus in Lakeland. Dr. Adams is board certified in Family Medicine and will join Dr. Cliff Thomas in providing comprehensive primary care to patients 12 years and older. Initially, Adams will provide care to patients in Dr. Mandy Lucas’s office until she returns in November. Upon her return, Adams and Thomas plan to relocate to an office in Valdosta.

Adams received his Medical Degree from Ross University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Florida Hospital Allopathic Family Medicine in Orlando.

Adams received his Bachelors of Science and Masters in Public Health from Texas A&M University. Adams in a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and American Board of Family Medicine.

Adams has lived in many places but calls Texas his home. When he’s not caring for patients, Dr. Adams enjoys spending time with his wife, Emma, and daughter, Lily. He also enjoys hunting, water and snow skiing, and cooking. Additionally he enjoys watching college and professional football.

Patients can schedule appointments during the office hours of 8 am – 5 pm Monday thru Friday by calling 229-433-8909.