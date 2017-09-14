Robbery Suspect Sought in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE — A robbery suspect is being sought by Thomasville Police in connection with the robbery of a McDonald’s restaurant on Wednesday.

According to a report from WALB on Thursday, the incident occurred at the McDonald’s location on East Jackson Street close to midnight Wednesday.

The report states two employees, carrying the night’s deposit envelope, were approached by a man who told them to turn over the cash. This occurred after the restaurant had been locked up for the night.

Police have stated the suspect is a male, 6′ 1″ tall, and was wearing a red bandana over his face during the robbery. He was also reported to have been wearing a black long sleeved shirt.

The Thomasville Police Department is asking anyone with information on this to contact them immediately.