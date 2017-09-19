Protests at Tech turn Violent over Police Shooting

ATLANTA — A protest over a police shooting on campus turned violent at Georgia Tech Monday night. A campus police car was set ablaze and two campus police officers were injured.

According to reports from the Atlanta Journal Constitution, three people were arrested and charged with inciting a riot and battery to a police officer. The suspects arrested were Vincent Castillenti, Jacob Wilson, and Cassandra Monden. The report noted that it was not clear whether the suspects were actually Tech students.

Tech student Scout Schultz was shot by campus police during a standoff on campus over the weekend. Schultz reported called campus police and reported someone had a knife and gun and was threatening students. When the police arrived, Schultz was the one holding a small utility knife and asking police to shoot him. When he did not surrender, a campus police officer shot and killed Schultz. No gun was found on Schultz, only the small utility tool.

Schultz’s parents asked for calm after the violent incident.

A peaceful march turned violent when about 50 of the protesters left the vigil and began marching toward the university police headquarters. Reports stated some of the protesters reported tear gas and been employed. A shelter in place order was given by the university during the incident.

“Why did you have to shoot my son,” was the question coming from Schultz’s father on Monday.

Schultz, a Tech student with one semester left to graduate with an engineering degree, had been struggling with depression, according to reports. He was also head of the Georgia Pride Alliance, an advocate group for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual individuals, according to the report.