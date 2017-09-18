New Mercedes-Benz Stadium Shines in Record Breaking Weekend

ATLANTA — It was a successful sports weekend in Atlanta, with the new $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium taking the spotlight.

On Saturday, a Major League Soccer record crowd of over 70,000 fans packed the stadium as rival Orlando City came to town. Atlanta United fought to a 3-3 draw to remain in the hunt for a playoff spot.

With the new roof being opened for the first time for a sporting event, a national audience and sell out crowd watched as the Falcons defeated the Green Bay Packers in a rematch of last year’s conference championship.  It was the first open-air football game at home for the Falcons since they moved into the Georgia Dome back in 1991.  The Falcons beat the Packers 34-23.

The stadium and its many amenities has seen rave reviews by fans and sports reporters alike. It has already hosted college football games in addition to professional football and soccer.

