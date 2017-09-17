Neighbors shocked after alleged murder suspect found hiding in vacant Valdosta home

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County deputies are one step closer to answers in a brutal cold case.

They believe Calvin Davis, 49, murdered Grant Green 24 years ago.

Davis is now behind bars, after captured last week.

Deputies found him hiding in a vacant house on Giddens Drive.

“That’s very crazy. I’m glad they got him,” says a nearby neighbor.

Neighboring homes are still in disbelief to hear a suspected murderer was using the empty house as a hideout.

Some residents say they witnessed undercover deputies bust through the door and arrest Davis and his girlfriend inside.

“Right in this neighborhood, you have the little kids playing,” says Ashton Hamilton, a neighbor. “I have kids and he could’ve went on another rampage and killed somebody out here. That’s very crazy.”

Mothers like Hamilton say it’s a scary reality. There was a murder just down the street on Knox Drive last year.

“This is the second thing,” says Hamilton. “It makes me want to move out the area.”

The neighborhood says they’ve seen an increase in patrol, but they’re still on high alert.

Many are now keeping an eye on what’s behind closed doors.

“This right here is shocking, so you never know I guess what really goes on in your neighborhood,” says Hamilton.

Lowndes Co. Sheriff Ashley Paulk says the house was close to Davis’ mother in a nearby nursing home.

Davis is facing charges of felony murder and criminal trespassing.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)