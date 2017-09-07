Morning News Briefs for 9-7-17

In a response to President Donald Trump’s latest action on the DACA immigration DACA plan, U. S. Senator Johnny Isakson of Georgia stated that children who were brought into the country by their parents illegally should not have to bear the consequence s of their parent’s decisions. Georgia Senator David Perdue also issued a statement calling for Congress to focus on the issues relevant to working Americans and that includes the interests of immigrants. Opponents of the Presidents’ latest move to pass the DACA reform issue to Congress say that President Trump has taken the wrong action in protecting Georgia’s 24 thousand beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

In preparation of possible severe weather from hurricane Irma, Gov. Nathan Deal issued a state of emergency Wednesday for six coastal counties including Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh. The governor’s executive order also prohibits price gouging and the restrictions impacting carriers of supplies and personnel for relief efforts have been waived.

The leadership in the city of Moultrie is moving forward on its plan to cut taxes. Property owners will profit from the Colquitt County Board of Educations’ decision to lower its tax rate, also factoring into the lower tax scenario are changes in funding for the Economic Development Authority and the development of the county’s own Parks and Recreation Authority, empowered to levy millage. The approved city budget is over seven million dollars less than last year.

A petition drive needing to garner enough signatures in a Sylvester-Worth County NAACP led effort to recall Sheriff Jeff Hobby fell short of its goal by about 2,500 signers. According to the report the Board of Elections requires 3,500 valid voter signatures. The effort to remove sheriff Hobby was started after a controversial action at Worth County High School led by the sheriff involving drug searches of the students.

Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to track the path and development of Hurricane Irma. According to the National Hurricane Center, Irma is forecast to impact the southern tip of the Florida Peninsula by this weekend. Depending upon the path, Lowndes County could still experience the effects of Irma by the middle of next week. County officials say that it is important for citizens to continue to prepare. A continued shift to the east will ensure Lowndes County’s location on the west side of the storm. While this does provide some relief from wind, it could bring more rain. Since local soil is already saturated, rain with wind may still result in downed trees and power lines.

Currently, those involved in local sheltering activities are preparing in the event it becomes necessary to open shelters. If shelters are opened, Lowndes County Emergency Management will maintain a list of available shelter locations.

Trooper Chris Kelch of Post 31 reports that during the 78 hour Labor Day Holiday Period which started on Friday, September 1st and ended Monday, September 4th, Post 31 Troopers investigated 12 crashes with 8 injuries and 0 fatalities. Post 31 Troopers conducted 326 traffic stops resulting in 239 citations and 263 warnings. Troopers made 4 drug arrests and 5 DUI arrests. Statewide, Georgia State Patrol investigated 398 traffic crashes resulting in 206 injuries. Troopers investigated 4 of the 9 fatalities over the holiday period.