Morning News Briefs for 9-5-17

Refineries in Corpus Christi, Houston, Port Charles and Louisiana are recovering from Hurricane Harvey, and beginning move product again. In addition, Colonial Pipeline expects to fully restore operations to Line 1 of it’s gasoline supply line on Tuesday. While the impact of Hurricane Harvey left some markets in Texas without gasoline, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee remain well supplied. The national average jumped 28 cents in the last 10 days.

Monday’s average price of $2.64 per gallon is the highest since August 20, 2015.

Florida’s average price rose 33 cents in the past 6 days.

Monday’s average price of $2.64 per gallon is the highest since July 16, 2015.

Georgia’s average price rose 44 cents in the past 8 days.

Monday’s average price of $2.69 per gallon is the highest since June 23, 2015.

Tennessee’s average price rose 40 cents in the past 8 days.

Monday’s average price of $2.552 per gallon is the highest since July 5, 2015.

Some stations in this area report regular gasoline is priced just under $3.00 per gallon.

Dawson, Georgia law enforcement in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation continue their search for a bank robber that hit the OneSouth bank in early July. Now, the FBI is offering a $2,500 reward to anyone that provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. He is also wanted in connection with another bank robbery in Clayton County and the robbery of the Baymont Inn and Suites in College Park.

Mitchell County authorities report the capture of two inmates who walked away from a work detail. Michael Hooks of Macon and his fellow escapee Justin McArdle of Alabama at last report were in the Geneva County Jail in Alabama. Their freedom was short lived as they escaped on Thursday and were captured Friday. Bill Terry the warden at the prison in Mitchell County reports that there had not been an escape at that facility in the five years that he’s been in charge.

Nicholas Broadnax, Jamel Jackson, Terrance Jones, Wanda Moore and Derrick Tyler were all taken into custody after getting picked up during the Operation End of Summer Crackdown in Bainbridge. Officials say that tips from citizens in that community led to investigations into drug activity at the homes of the suspects. All six have been charged with controlled substance for sale and manufacture or distribution of cocaine or marijuana, and with several other felonies.

Administrators at Scintilla Charter Academy report that test scores from the Georgia Milestones Scoring show an increase in English language arts of 87 percent and the math scoring showed an increase in third graders proficiency of 201 percent over 2016 numbers. Fourth graders showed a 72 percent increase in English language arts and a 42 percent increase in math. The enrollment update reported 502 students enrolled and a waiting list of 85 students.

Emergency Management will begin collecting items requested to assist Texans recovering from Harvey on Tuesday, Sept. 5. We have been waiting for responders to get established enough to begin accepting items and I received the information I needed late this afternoon. Lowndes County will be collecting the following items to be delivered to areas of Texas recovering from Hurricane Harvey. BOTTLED WATER, NON-PERISHABLE FOOD, MANUAL CAN OPENERS, & CLEANING SUPPLIES. Anyone wishing to donate, may bring items to the lobby of the Lowndes County Judicial/Administrative Complex, 327 North Ashley Street, Valdosta, during normal business hours, Mon.-Fri., beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5. General household items such as clothes, shoes, toys, pots, pans, bedding, etc. will not be accepted. There is no method in place for collecting or distributing these types of items. Thank you in advance for your generosity. A pick up for large donations can be arranged by calling 229-671-2400 or emailing pdukes@lowndescounty.com.

The Valdosta City Council Work Session, which was scheduled for Tuesday, September 5, 2017, and the regular City Council Meeting, which was scheduled for Thursday, September 7, 2017, have both been cancelled. The next regular City Council Meeting will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 216 East Central Avenue, in the Council Chambers on the second floor.

The September-October 2017 City Beat newsletter is available for download from the City of Valdosta website. Many topics are included in this issue such as various public involvement programs, ways to serve in the community, celebration of the USAF’s 70th Birthday, the latest news on Main Street, special recognition, and much more.To stay involved with your local government, sign up for the weekly E-news blasts. Visit at www.valdostacity.com, and follow us on social media. Send news tips and feedback to smathews@valdostacity.com.

The Valdosta Police Department announces the retirement of Officer Vernotis Williams after 26 years of service. A retirement ceremony for officer Williams will be held at the City Hall Annex Thursday, September 7th from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm; the public is invited to attend.