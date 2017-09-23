More Tech Jobs come to Atlanta

ATLANTA — More technology jobs are being made available in Atlanta.

OneTrust, a data privacy firm, announced they will double their office footprint in Midtown Atlanta in the seven-story Midtown Heights building on Spring Street.

OneTrust is backed by Manhattan Associates and AirWatch co-founder Alan Dabbiere. The firm has developed a technology that helps businesses protect the sensitive personal data of employees and customers, according to a press release by the company.

The company was only launched in March of 2016, is co-headquartered in London, and now employs about 200. The software is in demand especially in the European Union brought on by new laws introduced to protect citizens’ privacy.

These jobs seem especially important based on the recent data breach from Atlanta-based Equifax, which faces the consequences of exposing millions of people’s private information

“OneTrust’s growth is fueled by the macro trends of organizations collecting more personal data than ever before; IoT making this data even more sensitive; big data pressuring organizations to analyze and use the data in new ways; and consumer demand for additional privacy rights,” OneTrust CEO Kabir Barday noted. “All of this is putting pressure on organizations to think twice about how they protect the information they hold.”