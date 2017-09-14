Man shoots would be assailants while walking dog

ATLANTA — Police in DeKalb County are reporting one suspect is dead and another one on the run after a robbery attempt goes bad.

Reports out of Atlanta from WSB-TV note two assailants attempted to rob a man while walking his dog in Lithonia, east of Atlanta, Wednesday night. They were not expecting him to be armed.

Police told WSB that the victim pulled out his gun upon being attacked, shooting one of the suspects and sending the other fleeing.

Authorities believe it is a classic case of self defense and even went as far as to suggest if you have a permit to carry a concealed weapon, be prepared to use it if necessary.

Police are searching for the second suspect and don’t know at this time if he was also shot by the victim. No charges have been filed against the victim.

