Lowndes Students Selected to Serve on State Advisory Council

VALDOSTA — Congratulations to Nealy Hiers, Lowndes Middle School 8th grader, Nolan Harbison, Pine Grove Middle School 8th grader, along with two Lowndes High School Student Council Students, Katelin Stecz and Lauren Burgess, as they were selected to serve on State School Superintendent Richard Woods’ 2017-18 Student Advisory Council. These students were chosen out of a pool of 1500 students!

The State Superintendent of Schools’ student advisory council is a group of students in grades 7-12 who discuss how decisions made at the state level are affecting students throughout Georgia.

Members meet three times throughout the school year with State Superintendent Woods and are advisors who act as liaisons between the Department of Education and the students of Georgia.