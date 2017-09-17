Lowndes Manhandles Newton

Valdosta – The Lowndes High Vikings defeat the Newton Rams on Micheal Barretts’ six total touchdowns, 57-0.

Newton received the opening kickoff but had a three-and-out. Lowndes got the night started on a touchdown pass from Tayvonn Kyle to Mikko Washington.

On the next Viking drive, Barrett scored on an 8-yard rushing touchdown. Barrett had five total touchdowns, one passing and four rushing.

JD Lee and Tiberius Drocea both scored a rushing touchdown in the second half. Lowndes ended the game with a safety after a mishandled snap by Newton with 2:10 left in the fourth quarter.

Barrett lead the team in rushing yards with 163 and passing yards with 116. Washington lead the team in receiving yards with 83 while Travis Tisdale had 79 receiving yards.

Lowndes plays September 22nd against the Shiloh Generals at Martin Stadium at 8 PM.