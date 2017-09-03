Lowndes County Food Scores
Lowndes County Health Department August 2, 2017 – September 3, 2017.
Autry’s BBQ (Food Service Inspections)
1811 S PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
August 22, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
B W Lester Headstart (Food Service Inspections)
2522 COPELAND RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
August 31, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Barberitos (Food Service Inspections)
1337 BAYTREE RD STE I VALDOSTA, GA 31602
August 10, 2017 Score: 82, Grade: B
Behavioral Health Services of South Georgia Cafeteria (Food Service Inspections)
3116 N OAK ST EXT VALDOSTA, GA 31602
August 14, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A
Big Dummy’s Pub (Food Service Inspections)
4991 US HWY 41 S LAKE PARK, GA 31636
September 1, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Blimpie (Food Service Inspections)
414 NORTHSIDE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
August 15, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Bruster’s Real Ice Cream (Food Service Inspections)
3100 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
August 17, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Buffalo Wild Wing’s (Food Service Inspections)
1553 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
August 8, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
Cheddar’s Casual Cafe, Inc. dba Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen (Food Service Inspections)
270 NORMAN DRIVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
August 24, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Chicken Salad Chick (Food Service Inspections)
3219 N OAK STREET EXT VALDOSTA, GA 31605
August 14, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Chrysler Cafe (Food Service Inspections)
4164 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
August 30, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
Church’s Fried Chicken (Food Service Inspections)
320 E HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
August 24, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
Dominos Pizza (Food Service Inspections)
210 NORTHSIDE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
August 17, 2017 Score: 80, Grade: B
Domino’s Pizza (Food Service Inspections)
4644 BEMISS RD STE B VALDOSTA, GA 31605
August 22, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
Ella’s Top Corral (Food Service Inspections)
1007 S PATTERSON VALDOSTA, GA 31601
August 22, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
Ellianos Coffee Company (Food Service Inspections)
1343 BAYTREE RD REMERTON, GA 31601
August 22, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
Fabulous Pizza (Food Service Inspections)
1807 JERRY JONES DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
August 3, 2017 Score: 70, Grade: C
Five Guys Burgers and Fries (Food Service Inspections)
1705 NORMAN DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
August 9, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A
Georgia Christian School Dining Hall (Food Service Inspections)
4359 DASHER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
August 24, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Georgia Sheriff’s Boys Ranch (Food Service Inspections)
5671 GA 122 HWY E HAHIRA, GA 31632
August 22, 2017 Score: 95, Grade: A
Hardees #1503900 (Food Service Inspections)
816 S PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
August 23, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
Hot Dog Express (Food Service Inspections)
4201 N FORREST ST VALDOSTA, GA 31605
August 3, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
J.L. Newbern Middle School (Food Service Inspections)
2015 E PARK AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31602
August 29, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
James L. Dewar Elementary School (Food Service Inspections)
3539 MT. ZION CHURCH RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
September 1, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Jimmy John’s (Food Service Inspections)
1337 BAYTREE RD STE H REMERTON, GA 31601
August 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Jump’ N Jacks 4 Kids (Food Service Inspections)
3671 N COLEMAN RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
August 30, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Korean Garden Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
250 N ST AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
August 28, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Lowndes County Jail / Trinity Food Service (Food Service Inspections)
120 PRISON FARM RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
August 22, 2017 Score: 75, Grade: C
Lowndes High School (Food Service Inspections)
1112 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
August 31, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Lowndes Middle School (Food Service Inspections)
506 COPELAND RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
August 25, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
McDonald’s (Food Service Inspections)
4185 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
August 14, 2017 Score: 87, Grade: B
Mellow Mushroom (Food Service Inspections)
1526 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
August 24, 2017 Score: 83, Grade: B
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt (Food Service Inspections)
1700 NORMAN DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
August 8, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Moulton-Branch Elementary School (Food Service Inspections)
5725 PERIMETER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
August 29, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
Papa John’s (Food Service Inspections)
2139 BEMISS RD STE A VALDOSTA, GA 31602
August 29, 2017 Score: 83, Grade: B
Park Avenue Methodist Church (Food Service Inspections)
100 E PARK AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
August 23, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
Parker Mathis Learning Center (Food Service Inspections)
1500 LANKFORD DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
August 28, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Peking Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
3215 N OAK STREET EXT STE F VALDOSTA, GA 31605
August 16, 2017 Score: 89, Grade: B
Pinevale Elementary School (Food Service Inspections)
930 OLD LAKE PARK RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
August 28, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Pizza Hut Delivery (Food Service Inspections)
404 NORTHSIDE DR STE B VALDOSTA, GA 31602
August 15, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
Pizza Quick (Food Service Inspections)
3262 INNER PERIMETER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
August 7, 2017 Score: 99, Grade: A
Pretzel Time/TCBY (Food Service Inspections)
1700 NORMAN DR 1054 VALDOSTA, GA 31601
August 8, 2017 Score: 99, Grade: A
Quality Inn (Food Service Inspections)
1198 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
August 28, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A
Raintree Village Dining Room (Food Service Inspections)
3757 JOHNSTON RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
August 24, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A
Red Owl Coffee Co. (Food Service Inspections)
4100 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
August 16, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
Smoothie King (Food Service Inspections)
3219 N OAK ST EXT VALDOSTA, GA 31605
August 7, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A
St. John’s School (Food Service Inspections)
800 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
August 31, 2017 Score: 88, Grade: B
Starbucks (Food Service Inspections)
3316 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
August 8, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
Subway (Food Service Inspections)
4622 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
August 22, 2017 Score: 95, Grade: A
Subway (Food Service Inspections)
3255 INNER PERIMETER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
August 7, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
Subway #53318 (Food Service Inspections)
1750 AIRPORT RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
August 31, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
The Mix Frozen Yogurt & Ice Cream (Food Service Inspections)
1803 JERRY JONES DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
August 10, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
The Mix Frozen Yogurt mobile unit (Food Service Inspections)
1803 JERRY JONES DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
August 10, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Tropical Smoothie Cafe (Food Service Inspections)
1525 BAYTREE RD STE C VALDOSTA, GA 31602
August 25, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
Valdosta Early College Academy (Food Service Inspections)
1605 AZALEA DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
August 28, 2017 Score: 99, Grade: A
Valdosta High School (Food Service Inspections)
3101 N FORREST ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
August 29, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
VSU: Brewed Awakenings- Odum Library (Food Service Inspections)
1500 N PATTERSON VALDOSTA, GA 31698
August 14, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
VSU: Centennial POD Market (Food Service Inspections)
1230 SUSTELLA AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31698
August 28, 2017 Score: 95, Grade: A
VSU: Einstein Bagels- Education Bldg. (Food Service Inspections)
1500 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31698
August 18, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
VSU: Moe’s Southwest Grill (Food Service Inspections)
1500 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31698
August 14, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
VSU: Student Union Catering (Food Service Inspections)
1500 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31698
August 14, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
VSU: Valdosta Bread Company- University Center (Food Service Inspections)
1203 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31698
August 16, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
W.G. Nunn Elementary School (Food Service Inspections)
2201 N FORREST ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
August 25, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Waffle House #1609 (Food Service Inspections)
3120 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
August 16, 2017 Score: 87, Grade: B
Zacadoos Grille (Food Service Inspections)
1202 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
August 3, 2017 Score: 93, Grade: A