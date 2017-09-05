Lowndes Co. EMA call for donations to help Hurricane Harvey relief

LOWNDES CO., Ga. – Communities across South Georgia are joining in on Hurricane Harvey relief.

Starting Tuesday, Lowndes County Emergency Management will begin accepting donations.

Donations can be dropped off at the Administrative and Judicial Complex on North Ashley Street.

Officials say they’re only accepting specific items, such as bottled water, nonperishable food, and cleaning supplies.

Residents say it’s nice to know they can make a difference, even from all the way in South Georgia.

“Even though we’re not as close as other states, it’s a good feeling to know we’re still taking our time to help the hurricane victims,” says a Valdosta resident.

They say they will not be accept general household items, like clothing, due to the lack of space and distribution.

All donated goods will be delivered to several damaged areas in Texas.

They can be dropped off in the front lobby of the complex.

If a resident needs a pickup for a larger donation, it can be schedules by calling the County’s Public Information Office at (229) 671-2400 or emailing pdukes@lowndescounty.com.

