Lowndes Clobbers Parkview

VALDOSTA – The Lowndes High Vikings defeated the Parkview High Panthers 64-38 in a top 5 state matchup.

Lowndes kicked off the high-scoring night with a 1:05 drive. Mike Barrett threw the first touchdown pass of the night to Tayvonn Kyle then Marcus Gary topped it off with a two-point conversion to make it 8-0. Parkview came back on the next drive and scored a filed goal to get some points on the board; 8-3

Travis Tisdale showed off his speed on the ensuing kickoff and returned a 98 yard kickoff return for a touchdown to make it 15-3 with 6:52 left in the first quarter. Parkview stalled on their next drive. The Vikings marched down the field on the next drive and Gary Osby scored on a two yard rushing touchdown and another two-point conversion to make it 23-3 with 1:05 left in the first quarter.

It took the Vikings just a few plays to score on their next two drives after Osby and Barrett scored on rushing touchdowns to make it 36-3 in the second quarter.

Parkview got some momentum going after they scored on a big play their next drive to make it 36-10.

Tisdale, a four-star running back, showed off his speed on the Vikings next drive to give the Vikings a 43-10 halftime lead.

The second half was a high scoring affair for both teams. Barrett had a passing touchdown to Kyle, a rushing touchdown by JD Lee, and a return kickoff for a touchdown by Austin Robinson.

Parkview had a comeback taking place after a couple long touchdowns and several onside kick recoveries but Lowndes was able to run the clock and hold off Parkview in the end.

Lowndes plays Shiloh at Martin Stadium on September 8th at 8 PM.