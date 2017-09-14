Local Subway Restaurants Launch ‘Cookie That Cares’

Participating Subway restaurants in the Valdosta area have launched a campaign to benefit the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

SUBWAY® Cookie that Cares Supports St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

25% of all Cookie Sales will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Participating SUBWAY® restaurants in the Tallahassee/Valdosta area have launched the “Cookie that Cares” campaign in an effort to help St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® continue to lead the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

During the promotion, customers are encouraged to visit participating SUBWAY® restaurants from September 11 – November 5, 2017, and purchase cookies. SUBWAY® will donate 25 percent of total cookie sales to St. Jude. Participating SUBWAY® restaurants have collectively committed to a total maximum donation of $19,000.

“The Tallahassee area Subway owners are honored to partner with St. Jude’s. We believe strongly in their mission to find cures and save children” states local Subway franchisee, Brian Smith.

SUBWAY® customers can also donate directly to the cause at any participating restaurant until November 11. Thanks to generous donations through partners like SUBWAY®, St. Jude has the freedom to focus on what matters most – saving kids regardless of their financial situation.

No family pays St. Jude for anything – not for treatment, travel, housing or food, because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

This is the first year that SUBWAY® has supported St. Jude through the “Cookie that Cares” campaign. All of the funds raised during this campaign go directly to St. Jude to support its mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®.

For more information please visit www.stjude.org.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude is working to drive the overall survival rate for childhood cancer to 90 percent, and we won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook (facebook.com/stjude) and following us on Twitter (@stjude).

About SUBWAY® restaurants

Guests in 112 countries have easy access to a fresh line-up of vegetables for their made-to-order sandwiches and salads at more than 44,600 franchised locations. Sandwich Artists serve 7.5 million sandwiches a day around the world. The company, founded 51 years ago by then 17-year-old Fred DeLuca and family-friend Dr. Peter Buck, is still a family-owned business with thousands of dedicated franchisees/entrepreneurs in neighborhoods around the world, providing easy access to vegetables, detailed nutrition, dietary, and healthy lifestyle information. This has been a priority for the SUBWAY® restaurants chain for many years. To learn more, visit www.subway.com. SUBWAY® is a registered trademark of Subway IP Inc.

