List of Red Cross of South Georgia Hurricane Shelters

The following is a list of American Red Cross of South Georgia Shelters accepting evacuees from Hurricane Irma:

Chapter: South West

Shelter Name: Blackshear Trail Elementary School

Open Date: 9/8 5pm

County: Crisp

Address: 1001 Blackshear Road, Cordele, 31015

Chapter: South

Shelter Name: Waycross High School

Open Date: 9/8 5pm

County: Ware

Address: 700 Victory Drive, Waycross, 31503

Chapter: Central Midwest

Shelter Name: 9/7/2017 5:00pm

Open Date: Brooks Recreation Center

County: Bibb

Address: 3326 OCMULGEE E BLVD, Macon,

Chapter: Central Midwest

Shelter Name: North Macon Park Community Center

Open Date: 9/8 10am

County: Bibb

Address: 815 N MACON PARK DR, Macon

Chapter: Southwest

Shelter Name: Leroy Rogers Rec Center

Open Date: Sat. 10am

County: Tift

Address: 315 2nd Street W, Tifton

Chapter: Southwest

Shelter Name: Abraham Baldwin College- POC Frank Strickland- 229-391-5060

Open Date: 8am Sat.

County: Tift

Address: 2802 Moore Highway, Tifton, 31793

Chapter: Southwest

Shelter Name: Black Shear Trail Elem. School

Open Date: 6pm Fri.

County: Crisp

Address: 5217 GA highway 121, Blackshear, 31516

Chapter: West Central