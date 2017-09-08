List of Red Cross of South Georgia Hurricane Shelters

The following is a list of American Red Cross of South Georgia Shelters accepting evacuees from Hurricane Irma:

 

Chapter: South West

Shelter Name: Blackshear Trail Elementary School

Open Date: 9/8 5pm

County: Crisp

Address: 1001 Blackshear Road, Cordele, 31015

Chapter: South

Shelter Name: Waycross High School

Open Date: 9/8 5pm

County: Ware

Address: 700 Victory Drive, Waycross, 31503

Chapter: Central Midwest

Shelter Name: 9/7/2017 5:00pm

Open Date: Brooks Recreation Center
County: Bibb

Address: 3326 OCMULGEE E BLVD, Macon,

Chapter: Central Midwest

Shelter Name: North Macon Park Community Center

Open Date: 9/8 10am

County: Bibb

Address: 815 N MACON PARK DR, Macon

Chapter: Southwest

Shelter Name: Leroy Rogers Rec Center

Open Date: Sat. 10am

County: Tift

Address: 315 2nd Street W, Tifton

Chapter: Southwest

Shelter Name: Abraham Baldwin College- POC Frank Strickland- 229-391-5060

Open Date: 8am Sat.

County: Tift

Address: 2802 Moore Highway, Tifton, 31793

Chapter: Southwest

Shelter Name: Black Shear Trail Elem. School

Open Date: 6pm Fri.

County: Crisp

Address: 5217 GA highway 121, Blackshear, 31516

Chapter: West Central

 Shelter Name: Frank Chester Recreation Center

Open Date: 12pm Friday

County: MUSCOGEE

Address: 1441 BENNING DR, COLUMBUS, 31903

Chapter: West Central

Shelter Name: Dublin High School- evacuees received at Civitan Fairgrounds 1st

Open Date: 7am Saturday

County: LAURENS

Address: 1127 Hillcrest Pky, DUBLIN, 31021

Chapter: West Central

Shelter Name: East Laurens High School

Open Date: will open after Dublin high reaches capacity

County: Laurens

Address: 920 HWY 80 E, East Dublin, 31027

Chapter: Central Midwest

Shelter Name: East Macon Rec Center

Open Date: 9/7/2017 4pm

County: Bibb

Address: 3326 OCMULGEE E BLVD, Macon,

Chapter: Central Midwest

Shelter Name: Frank Johnson Recreation Center

Open Date: 9/8/2017 or 9/9/17

County: Bibb

Address: 2227 MERCER UNIVERISTY DR. , Macon,

Chapter: Central Midwest

Shelter Name: North Macon Recreation Center

Open Date: 9/8/2017 10am

County: Bibb

Address: 815 N MACON PARK DR, Macon

Chapter: Augusta

Shelter Name: Westside High*** Special Needs Shelter

Open Date: Friday 5pm

County: Richmond

Address: 1002 Patriots Way, Augusta, 30904

Chapter: Augusta

Shelter Name: Liberty Park

 Open Date: standy today- self-evacuees

County: Columbia

Address: 1040 Newman Town Rd., Grovetown,

Chapter: Augusta

Shelter Name: Sweetwater Recreation Park- surveyed thurs.

