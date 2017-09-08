List of Red Cross of South Georgia Hurricane Shelters
The following is a list of American Red Cross of South Georgia Shelters accepting evacuees from Hurricane Irma:
Chapter: South West
Shelter Name: Blackshear Trail Elementary School
Open Date: 9/8 5pm
County: Crisp
Address: 1001 Blackshear Road, Cordele, 31015
Chapter: South
Shelter Name: Waycross High School
Open Date: 9/8 5pm
County: Ware
Address: 700 Victory Drive, Waycross, 31503
Chapter: Central Midwest
Shelter Name: 9/7/2017 5:00pm
Open Date: Brooks Recreation Center
County: Bibb
Address: 3326 OCMULGEE E BLVD, Macon,
Chapter: Central Midwest
Shelter Name: North Macon Park Community Center
Open Date: 9/8 10am
County: Bibb
Address: 815 N MACON PARK DR, Macon
Chapter: Southwest
Shelter Name: Leroy Rogers Rec Center
Open Date: Sat. 10am
County: Tift
Address: 315 2nd Street W, Tifton
Chapter: Southwest
Shelter Name: Abraham Baldwin College- POC Frank Strickland- 229-391-5060
Open Date: 8am Sat.
County: Tift
Address: 2802 Moore Highway, Tifton, 31793
Chapter: Southwest
Shelter Name: Black Shear Trail Elem. School
Open Date: 6pm Fri.
County: Crisp
Address: 5217 GA highway 121, Blackshear, 31516
Chapter: West Central
Open Date: 12pm Friday
County: MUSCOGEE
Address: 1441 BENNING DR, COLUMBUS, 31903
Chapter: West Central
Shelter Name: Dublin High School- evacuees received at Civitan Fairgrounds 1st
Open Date: 7am Saturday
County: LAURENS
Address: 1127 Hillcrest Pky, DUBLIN, 31021
Chapter: West Central
Shelter Name: East Laurens High School
Open Date: will open after Dublin high reaches capacity
County: Laurens
Address: 920 HWY 80 E, East Dublin, 31027
Chapter: Central Midwest
Shelter Name: Frank Johnson Recreation Center
Open Date: 9/8/2017 or 9/9/17
County: Bibb
Address: 2227 MERCER UNIVERISTY DR. , Macon,
Chapter: Augusta
Shelter Name: Westside High*** Special Needs Shelter
Open Date: Friday 5pm
County: Richmond
Address: 1002 Patriots Way, Augusta, 30904
Chapter: Augusta
Shelter Name: Liberty Park
County: Columbia
Address: 1040 Newman Town Rd., Grovetown,
Chapter: Augusta
Shelter Name: Sweetwater Recreation Park- surveyed thurs.