LHS Hosts Tomb of Unknown Soldier Exhibit

VALDOSTA — Lowndes High School hosted an exhibit of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The exhibit was presented by the Exchange Club of Rome, Georgia in conjunction with the local Exchange Club of Valdosta.

The exhibit is a half-scale, exact replica of the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery.

The exhibit was on display in the auxiliary gym at LHS during all class periods. During each class, LHS American Government, US History, and AFJROTC students viewed the exhibit and listened to a presentation by the members of the Exchange Club.

The presentation focused on the history of the Tomb and 3rd U.S. Army Infantry Regiment (“The Old Guard “) tasked with guarding the tomb. Senior ranking AFJROTC students also stood guard at the exhibit throughout the day.