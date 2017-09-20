LaGrange poised to host $530 million Tire Plant

LAGRANGE — A factory set to employ up to 1,000 people is poised to be constructed near LaGrange.

The Sentury Tire plant will cost about $530 million. Sentury is one of China’s largest tire manufacturers, and will construct the 1.5 million square foot building on a yet-to-be determined site. The exact location will be finalized by real estate firm JLL.

The factory will use state-of-the art technology including the use of fully automatic tire-building machines, retrival, and storage systems.