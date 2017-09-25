Justin Thomas Earns FedEx Cup at East Lake; Schauffele wins TOUR Championship

ATLANTA — Justin Thomas’ second place finish at the TOUR Championship earned him golf’s richest prize, the FedEx Cup, Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Thomas earns the season-ending championship trophy after posting an -11 par 203, finishing second to young upstart Xander Schauffele, who won the TOUR Championship.

After starting the final round five strokes back of leader Paul Casey, Justin Thomas fired a 4-under 66—marked by five birdies and one bogey—to finish his round tied with Xander Schauffele for the TOUR Championship lead. Thomas’ FedExCup fate was determined by Xander Schauffele’s score on the 18th hole. After Xander made a birdie on the final hole to win the TOUR Championship, Thomas solidified his title as the 2017 FedExCup champion.

Thomas’ second-place finish earned him 1,200 points for 3,000 total points to surpass Jordan Spieth in the standings by 660 points. Spieth shot a final-round 67 to finish T7 and earn 340 FedExCup points.

By winning the TOUR Championship, Xander Schauffele earned 2,000 FedExCup points for 2,151 total points to move from 26th to 3rd in the final FedExCup standings.

With the win, Schauffele becomes the first rookie to win the TOUR Championship to win a FedExCup Playoffs event. He also joins Chad Campbell (2003), Bart Bryant (2005), Bill Haas (2011) and Henrik Stenson (2013) as players to win the TOUR Championship in their first appearance (not including Tom Watson’s win at the first TOUR Championship in 1987).