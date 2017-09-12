Irma responders in Lowndes pause for 9/11 Observance

VALDOSTA – On Monday morning, while Lowndes County emergency services continued to respond to Hurricane Irma, those at the emergency services operations center that could took a moment in recognition of those called to respond on September 11, 2001.

Emergency Management Director & interim Lowndes County Fire Chief, Ashley Tye, spoke over the sound of operations for a brief moment and a wreath was placed by Valdosta Fire Department Asst. Chief, Brian Boutwell.

As a result of Hurricane Irma, ceremonies historically held by both Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta were cancelled.

Emergency responders often manage circumstances that require them to adapt and overcome. This event was a moving example of the respect responders in our community have for each other and their peers.

Release from Lowndes County