Irma hits Georgia’s pecan and cotton crops, but could boost peanuts

ATLANTA (WCTV)- Agricultural leaders say Irma’s path through Georgia has left pecan and cotton crops vulnerable, but could signal a boost for another signature state crop.

State Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black told WABE-FM that 50 percent of Georgia’s pecan crop might be lost.

The station reports that crop consultants estimate between 25 percent and 50 percent of the cotton yield is also gone, as cotton is susceptible to high winds as it nears harvest.

However, Black says the storm’s rain could boost Georgia’s peanut crop.

Black says U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, a former Georgia governor, will tour the state Friday to assess the damage.