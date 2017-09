EATONTON — The two inmates accused of killing two state corrections officers have been indicted of their murder.

Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose are charged with the murder of corrections officers Sgt. Chris Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue during an escape attempt. They also later hijacked a car.

The pair face 6 counts, including two each of murder and felony murder.

The murder occured as prisoners were being transported back in June.