In Other News: Two Guys Rob a Bar While the Police Are Holding a Party There

A 21-year-old guy named Joseph McInnis and a 22-year-old guy named Tyree McCoy busted into a bar in Woodlawn, Maryland on Tuesday night and demanded all the cash in the register.

There was just one problem: The bar was PACKED with cops who were there for a retirement party.

So a few of the cops chased down the guys and they arrested them right outside the bar.

Joseph and Tyree were charged with armed robbery and theft.

The owner of the bar says he’s surprised they tried to hit the place . . . since it’s right across the street from the police station and there are pretty much always cops in there.

