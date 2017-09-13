In Other News: Five Common Expenses That Have Outpaced Inflation

A recent survey found a third of millennials wish they’d grown up when their parents did, partly because a lot of things are way more expensive now.  Here are five common expenses that HAVE risen a lot faster than inflation . . .

1.  College.  The price has more than TRIPLED in the last 20 years.  In 1997, the average tuition at a public university was $2,966 a year.  Now it’s $9,650.

2.  Gas.  The national average is $2.66 a gallon now.  Which isn’t bad compared to a few years ago when it was around $3.50.  But even though it’s gone down a little, it’s still outpaced inflation over the past 20 years.

3.  Buying a house.  In 2000, the median cost of a home in the U.S. was about $120,000.  Now it’s around $235,000.  So it’s almost doubled in the past 17 years.

4.  Movie tickets.  The average ticket cost a little under $5 twenty years ago.  Now it’s just under $9.

5.  The price of cable TV.  It’s gone up more than twice as fast as inflation.  In 1995, it cost an average of $22.35 a month.  Now it’s around $70 a month.

The average person only got 44 channels back then, and now it’s around 180.  But most of those extra channels are just garbage.  Which is why a lot of young people DON’T have cable now.

