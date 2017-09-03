In Other News: Cheetos Are the Most Popular Chips in the Country . . . Here’s the Top 10

If you’re going to a Labor Day barbecue this weekend and they asked you to bring chips . . . first of all, great draw, you could’ve gotten something WAY more expensive. And second of all . . . here’s what you should bring.

Ranker asked people to name their favorite chips and after almost 100,000 votes, here are the 10 most popular . . .

1. Cheetos.

2. Cool Ranch Doritos.

3. Ruffles Cheddar and Sour Cream.

4. Lay’s Barbecue.

5. Pringles Sour Cream and Onion.

6. Lay’s original.

7. Lay’s Sour Cream and Onion.

8. Sun Chips Harvest Cheddar.

9. Pringles original.

10. Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili.

(Uproxx)