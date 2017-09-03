In Other News: A Man Tries to Rob an MMA Studio and It Goes About as Well as You’d Expect

A guy walked into an MMA STUDIO in Burbank, California on Tuesday night, pulled out a gun, and demanded money.

So an MMA instructor named Jacobe Powell walked up to the guy, knocked the gun out of his hand, roughed him up a little, and pinned him down until the cops arrived.

The cops arrested the guy for assault with a deadly weapon . . . but first they had to take him to the hospital to get treatment for the beating he took.

