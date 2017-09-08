Hurricane Irma downgraded to Category 4, track shifts west over Georgia

Hurricane Irma was downgraded to a Category 4 storm early Friday but still appears to be on track to strike Miami this weekend.

The deadly storm has already claimed 12 lives and left more than a million people without electricity in Puerto Rico.

The storm’s shift west indicates that it could make landfall just east of Key Largo, with the wall of the eye and its destructive winds passing over Miami.

The governors of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina have all declared states of emergency.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center believe a weakened storm center will likely move into Georgia on Monday.

