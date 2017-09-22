Humane Society 5K Fundraiser

The Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County will host their first ever 5K fundraiser on Saturday, October 14, 2017.

The event will be held from 8am – 10am at Freedom Park in Valdosta (Map below). $25 entry fee and registration ends Oct. 11. The 5k race will be held on the trails through the park. A 1-mile “fun run” will also be held, where both pets and their humans can run, job or walk on a course. Local artists will create awards to be given out to participants.

More details on the event can be found HERE.

MAP:



Our Mission Statement:

The mission of the Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County (HSVLC) is to promote responsible pet ownership by teaching compassion, respect and caring treatment for all animals. The HSVLC advocates the elimination of animal abuse, pet overpopulation and homelessness among companion animals by promoting spaying and neutering of all pets, promoting adoptions, and by providing education and outreach to the community at large. We are a local non-profit animal welfare organization. HSVLC started in 1989 to be a voice for animals in our community. Our motto, “We speak for those who cannot speak for themselves” expresses our commitment to improve the lives of animals through rescue, education, and advocacy.

Our ultimate goal is to merit a “No Kill” status for our community and stay the course in providing homes to homeless pets.

2017 Statistics for the Valdosta/Lowdnes Humane Society

 576 animals were rescued or turned into the humane society.

 473 animals were adopted by the community.

 100+ animals were waiting for their fur-ever home.

 $25,000+ in vetting bills alone were incurred this year.

 Our adoption fees are a flat rate of $160 (dogs) and $105 (cats) regardless of the amount of expenses incurred in the care of the animal during its stay with us.

The First Ever Humane Society 5K Sponsorship and race revenue will allow us to:

 Purchase everyday needs such as pet beds, grooming brushes, water and food bowls.

 Continue to provide medical services to animals that have been abuse and/or neglected.

 Maintain our adoption activities to give every animal a chance of a fur-ever home.

 Provide high quality nutrition to our animals through meals and vitamin supplements, when needed.

We provide a first-class facility to the Valdosta/Lowndes County area’s pet population with the help of so many volunteers, but some of our needs have to be met monetarily. We are asking you to help support our efforts to provide such an important service in our community.

About the Author: Administrator