On Tuesday, Georgia Governor Nathan Deal warned that the recovery from Irma is “going to be a little more slow” because it affected the entire state and knocked out power to more than a million people.

The governor asked for state residents and the thousands of evacuees from Florida to stay put (Tuesday) while workers continue to remove debri and clear roads damaged by the hurricane. Additionally, Homer Bryson of Georgia’s emergency management agency said, “We want to remind everyone that access to fuel will not be guaranteed if they travel south.”

Source: AJC.com