Gov. Deal declares state of emergency for coastal Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. – Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for six coastal counties ahead of Hurricane Irma.

This emergency declaration includes Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh Counties.

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, Governor Deal said, “Ahead of Hurricane Irma, I’ve issued an executive order prohibiting price gouging and waiving rules and regulations for motor vehicles transporting supplies, equipment, personnel, goods and services associated with disaster assistance and relief. This state of emergency also ensures aid for the six counties potentially impacted by this catastrophic storm. We will continue monitoring Hurricane Irma’s path in the days ahead and coordinating with our federal, state and local partners. I urge Georgians in the affected counties to remain vigilant and be prepared.”

It remains unclear what impacts Irma could have on Georgia, but the Governor’s Office says it is acting on a recommendation from the state’s Emergency Operations Command by issuing the state of emergency.

