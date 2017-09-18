Georgia Tech Student Killed on Campus after Officer Shooting

ATLANTA — A Georgia Tech engineering student was fatally shot and killed by a police officer on the school’s midtown campus Saturday night. The incident is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The student, Scout Schultz, 21 of Lilburn, was reported to have been barefoot and wielding a knife when the shooting occurred. Reports stated Schultz had been in a shouting match with the officer prior to the shooting, which was caught on several phone cameras by students.

The officer was reported to have yelled for Schultz to drop the knife more than a dozen times. The knife was reported to be a multi-tool and not an extended blade. Multiple officers were involved in the incident.

While engaged with officers, reports stated an officer came up behind Schultz and a gunshot followed.

Schultz was pronounced dead from Grady Memorial Hospital after being taken there after the shooting by authorities.

The campus was under a threat alert due to Schultz’s actions. No motive or reason for the incident has been reported at this time.