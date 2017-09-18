Georgia Ranked Third Best for Business

ATLANTA — A survey of business executives shows Georgia as a top state in which to do business.

A survey by the Development Counselors International placed Georgia behind Florida and Texas in the Winning Strategies in Economic Development Marketing report.

“The Winning Strategies survey provides insights into the minds of key decision-makers, from their perceptions on locations around the world to how they get the information that shapes those perceptions,” DCI President Andrew T. Levine said. “As the competition for business expansions and talent intensifies, this information can be crucial to communities looking to set themselves apart from other locations.”

Twenty percent of the respondents named Georgia the best state for business. The state also ranked No. 1 for having the best state economic development organization.